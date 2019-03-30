|
|
Virginia (Ginny) Parker, 79, of Hinsdale, N.H. passed away March 25, 2019 at the Jack Byrne Hospice Center in Lebanon, NH after a brief illness. She was born in Hinsdale Oct 15, 1939 the daughter of Joseph Fostyck and Annie (Pelech) Fostyck. She attended Hinsdale school where she graduated. On Sept 3, 1965 she married Warren (Clem) Parker. They were married for 52 wonderful years before his death on Oct 14, 2018. For many years she worked for Lindon Lodge Nursing home in Brattleboro before her retirement in 1997. When Ginny was able to get out and about , and was driving , she enjoyed and attended many local bingos, her favorite being the Shriners Hall in Brattleboro, she also loved her Boston Red Sox, Monday night raw wrestling, Family gatherings every holiday and visits from family and friends. She also enjoyed her scratch tickets.
Survivors include Dennis Parker and his fiance Jane Boroski of Hinsdale, NH, Diane Pringle and her husband Jack of Hinsdale, NH, 3 Grandchildren, Devin Parker, Jessica Parker , and Trevor Grover all of Hinsdale, and 1 great grand daughter, Cheyenne Parker of Hinsdale , Many Nieces and Nephews and a long time dear friend of over 50 years Claire Menter of Winchester whom she had enjoyed talking on the phone with every day. Besides her husband whom she missed dearly, she was predeceased by a brother Joseph Fostyck and a sister Lillian Hodgeman.
In respect to her wishes there will be no services, Burial will be in the spring at the families convenience
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care, 154 Hitchcock Loop RD, Lebanon, NH 03756 .
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, Mass is in charge of arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 30, 2019