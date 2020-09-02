1/1
W. Robert "Bob" Johnson
1932 - 2020
Brattleboro - The Liturgy of Christian Burial for W. Robert "Bob" Johnson will be celebrated Friday at 10:00 A.M. at Saint Michael's Catholic Church with Father Justin Baker celebrant. Due to the global pandemic seating at the church is limited to 100 family and friends and protective face coverings are mandatory.

Mr. Johnson, 88 of West Chesterfield, NH, longtime Vermont resident and business owner of Emerson's Furniture in Brattleboro, passed away on August 31, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to Saint Michael's Catholic Church.

To view his full obituary please visit www.atamaniuk.com.

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Sep. 2, 2020.
September 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Atamaniuk Funeral Home
