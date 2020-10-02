Warren Sumner Patrick, 109, passed away peacefully at Valley Cares Assisted Living on September 27, 2020 with his daughters at his side.



Warren was born in Springfield, MA June 13, 1911 to William Patrick and Anna Belle Dockham. On July 14, 1934 he married Phyllis Hoag and together they raised three daughters, moving to Jamaica, VT in 1945. Mr. Patrick was active in his community; worthy patron of the Eastern Star, past master of Mt. Lebanon Lodge # 46 and member of the Jamaica Community Church. He was a charter member of the New England Camera Club. He served as Town Clerk and Treasurer and drove the school bus. He was owner of West River Realty and Insurance. He built several vacation homes in the valley.



Warren enjoyed numerous hobbies, including antique camera collecting, photography, nature and a passion for writing.



He is survived by daughters, Marlene (Francis) Thibault, Paulene (Curtis) Lawrence and Sally (John) Wadsworth, seven grandchildren; Lorri Brown, Beth Thibault, Timothy Thibault, Sherri Lawrence, Sandra Lawrence-Clarke, Robert Wadsworth and, Christine Viele, fourteen great grandchildren and two great great granddaughters. He cherished his family.



He was predeceased by Phyllis in 1994, a son, Douglas, age 2, in 1942, three brothers and four sisters.



The family would like to thank Susanne Shapiro and the entire staff at Valley Cares for providing a loving and supportive home for 13 years.



Donations in his memory may be sent to Valley Cares, 457 Grafton Road, PO Box 341, Townshend, VT 05353.



Pastor Peter Carlson will officiate at a celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 10, at 11 AM, Jamaica Community Church; followed by a Masonic burial at Pleasant View Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be observed.



