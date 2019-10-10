|
|
The
Honorable Warren William Eginton died on October 7, 2019, at his home at Meadow Ridge in Redding, Connecticut. Born in Brooklyn, NY on February 16, 1924, he was a graduate of Loomis School (1941), Princeton University (1945/48) and Yale Law School (1951). He served in the 716th Tank Battalion in the Philippines during WWII. With forty years on the bench, he was the longest serving Federal Judge in the history of the U.S. Courts for the District of Connecticut. In 1951, he married the former Marjorie Barr, who pre-deceased him. In 1992 he married the former Mary Leonard, who died in 2013. He is survived by his daughter Andrea (son-in-law Michael Seaton) and his son John (with Patrice Beck), and granddaughters Katherine and Sarah Seaton. Gifts in his memory may be made to Grace Cottage Hospital, PO Box 1, Townshend, VT 05353. A full obituary is at www.boutonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 10, 2019