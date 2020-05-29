Wayne P McKeown (Wayno), 58, passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2020 at his home in Putney, VT. He was born on 1/9/1962 where he resided in North Haven CT. He was the son of predeceased mother, Roberta McKeown and brother of Daniel McKeown, & survived by his father, Phillip McKeown of North Haven, CT. He worked in CT at Circuit Wise in North Haven and Pratt & Whitney for many years. He moved to Vermont & worked at C&S, Omega Optical, and G.S. Precision in Vermont. Wayne was the best to his family, friends and who he met. He was loved by all. He loved cookouts, bonfires, & hanging out with people he knew.



He is survived by his son Joseph, wife Theresa and his two granddaughters Savannah & Emma; Daughter Danielle Vaine and husband Dan, grandson Dalton and granddaughter Piper Rae all of Vermont; Mother of his children, Janice Secula & husband Gary in Durham, CT, Sister Candis Penley, niece Sarah Penley both of Maine, & nephew Eric and his family of Boston, MA; Also other nephews of Vermont.



There are no calling hours but a private gathering with family & friends TBD. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store