Wayne McKeown
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne P McKeown (Wayno), 58, passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2020 at his home in Putney, VT. He was born on 1/9/1962 where he resided in North Haven CT. He was the son of predeceased mother, Roberta McKeown and brother of Daniel McKeown, & survived by his father, Phillip McKeown of North Haven, CT. He worked in CT at Circuit Wise in North Haven and Pratt & Whitney for many years. He moved to Vermont & worked at C&S, Omega Optical, and G.S. Precision in Vermont. Wayne was the best to his family, friends and who he met. He was loved by all. He loved cookouts, bonfires, & hanging out with people he knew.

He is survived by his son Joseph, wife Theresa and his two granddaughters Savannah & Emma; Daughter Danielle Vaine and husband Dan, grandson Dalton and granddaughter Piper Rae all of Vermont; Mother of his children, Janice Secula & husband Gary in Durham, CT, Sister Candis Penley, niece Sarah Penley both of Maine, & nephew Eric and his family of Boston, MA; Also other nephews of Vermont.

There are no calling hours but a private gathering with family & friends TBD. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home
55 Westminster Street
Bellows Falls, VT 05101
802-463-4111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved