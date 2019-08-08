|
|
Westminster, VT - Wellman (Bud) C. Muzzey, 86, of Westminster, VT passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Jack Byrne Center for Pallative Care. He was born at home on the family farm in Westminster, VT on March 6th, 1933 to Percy and Eunice (Smith) Muzzey.
Bud worked for Frank W. Whitcomb for 44 years as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator until his retirement in 1995. After that he continued working
as a heavy equipment operator for Zaluzny Excavating, Cersosimo Lumber and United Construction.
Bud loved country music and loved to dance. He met his wife, Shirley (Allen) at Benson's Barn in Saxtons River. They chose to settle in Saxtons River, where they lived for many years as they raised their four children. When their children were older, they bought the farmhouse where Bud was born to be closer to the working farm that he and his brother, Warren operated. Bud and Shirley spent many years enjoying square dancing, fair going and exploring the back roads of Vermont. After Shirley passed away, he sold the farmhouse and moved to Danville where he made many friends, continued square dancing, and spent time snowmobiling and woodworking. A few years ago, Bud moved back to Westminster to be closer to his family.
Bud loved his family and was very proud of his children, David (Charlene) Muzzey of Pensacola1, Florida, Karleen (Gary) McKenney of White River Jct., Paul (Lisa) of Rockingham and Scott (Penny) of Westminster. He especially adored his 8 grandchildren and most recently his two great-grandchildren.
His loving: wife, Shirley, his brothers William, Walter and George and sister, Constance Kelton, predeceased him. His surviving siblings include, Charlotte Kurkul of Westminster, Virginia Cryan of Essex Jct., and Warren Muzzey of Westminster.
A graveside service 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 11th in the Saxtons River Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bud's name may be made to Westminster Cares PO Box 312, Westminster, VT 05158 or the Jack Byrne Center, D/H Giesel Office of Development, One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756.
The family would like to extend their appreciation of thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Jack Byrne Center during the last few days of our dad's life. He left this world with dignity and grace singing those classic country songs.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Aug. 8, 2019