Brattleboro - William Joseph "Joey" Bushey, III, 36, a lifetime resident of the Brattleboro area, died unexpectedly Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
A memorial service in celebration of his life will be conducted Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Centre Congregational Church. A reception will follow the service, to be announced.
Friends may call at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.
To view his full obituary and send messages of condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Nov. 21, 2019