Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bushey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Bushey III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Bushey III Obituary
Brattleboro - William Joseph "Joey" Bushey, III, 36, a lifetime resident of the Brattleboro area, died unexpectedly Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

A memorial service in celebration of his life will be conducted Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Centre Congregational Church. A reception will follow the service, to be announced.

Friends may call at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.

To view his full obituary and send messages of condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -