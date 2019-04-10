Brattleboro Reformer Obituaries
Ker Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
57 High St
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 254-5655
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
West Brattleboro Congregational church
880 VT Route 9
West Brattleboro, VT
View Map
Wilma Smith Obituary
Wilma Egle Smith of Brattleboro, Vermont passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 3rd, 2019 after a period of declining health.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda Smith Tuite and Cheryl Smith Benton.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday April 13th, 2019 at 11 AM at the West Brattleboro Congregational Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bayada Hospice 1222 Putney Rd Suite 203, Brattleboro, VT 05301

Ker-Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 10, 2019
