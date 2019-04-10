|
|
Wilma Egle Smith of Brattleboro, Vermont passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 3rd, 2019 after a period of declining health.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Smith Tuite and Cheryl Smith Benton.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday April 13th, 2019 at 11 AM at the West Brattleboro Congregational Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bayada Hospice 1222 Putney Rd Suite 203, Brattleboro, VT 05301
Ker-Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 10, 2019