Vernon - Winifred Barrows Frost "Winnie" Duby, 91, passed peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Vernon Green Nursing Home, where she was attended to by a very loving and compassionate staff.
Winnie was born in Brattleboro on January 9, 1928 and was the youngest daughter of Fred W. and Ethel (Smith) Barrows. She attended Brattleboro schools.
She was employed at A.G. Spaulding, J.E. Mann and for 23 years was an inspector at American Optical Company.
Winnie was past president of the now defunct Dorr Sprague Marine Auxiliary and past president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, of which she had been a member for 55 years.
Her first marriage to Clenn H. Frost ended in divorce in 1949. She married Edwin N. Duby on May 19, 1951 but was predeceased by him in 2007. She is also predeceased by: her son, Clenn A. Frost; her brothers, Cleon, Warren, Walter Raymond, Ralph and Earl; and her sisters, Ruth and Verna.
Winnie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Jane Duby of Brattleboro and her daughter-in-law, Mary Frost of Shaftsbury, as well as her grandchildren, Chris, Amanda and Clenn and seven great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Winnie enjoyed reading, needlework, gardening, hymns and organ music.
Burial will be at the discretion of the family this spring in Dummerston Center Cemetery. A celebration of her life will take place at the Eagles on January 5th from 2 to 4 p.m., where friends and family will be in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brattleboro Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, 54 Chickering Drive, Brattleboro, VT 05301 or to the Vernon Green Nursing Home Activities Fund, 61 Greenway Drive, Vernon, VT 05354.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 4, 2020