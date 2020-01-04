Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Duby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred B. Duby


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Winifred B. Duby Obituary
Vernon - Winifred Barrows Frost "Winnie" Duby, 91, passed peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Vernon Green Nursing Home, where she was attended to by a very loving and compassionate staff.

Winnie was born in Brattleboro on January 9, 1928 and was the youngest daughter of Fred W. and Ethel (Smith) Barrows. She attended Brattleboro schools.

She was employed at A.G. Spaulding, J.E. Mann and for 23 years was an inspector at American Optical Company.

Winnie was past president of the now defunct Dorr Sprague Marine Auxiliary and past president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, of which she had been a member for 55 years.

Her first marriage to Clenn H. Frost ended in divorce in 1949. She married Edwin N. Duby on May 19, 1951 but was predeceased by him in 2007. She is also predeceased by: her son, Clenn A. Frost; her brothers, Cleon, Warren, Walter Raymond, Ralph and Earl; and her sisters, Ruth and Verna.

Winnie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Jane Duby of Brattleboro and her daughter-in-law, Mary Frost of Shaftsbury, as well as her grandchildren, Chris, Amanda and Clenn and seven great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Winnie enjoyed reading, needlework, gardening, hymns and organ music.

Burial will be at the discretion of the family this spring in Dummerston Center Cemetery. A celebration of her life will take place at the Eagles on January 5th from 2 to 4 p.m., where friends and family will be in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brattleboro Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, 54 Chickering Drive, Brattleboro, VT 05301 or to the Vernon Green Nursing Home Activities Fund, 61 Greenway Drive, Vernon, VT 05354.

To sign an online guestbook with messages of condolence please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winifred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -