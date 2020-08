Or Copy this URL to Share

Rockingham Vt.



Yvonne D. Boyd 77 who died April 19,2020.



There will be calling hours from 10-11 am on Saturday August 29, 2020 at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home Bellows Falls, Vt., immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11am. A celebration of life will be held at the Bartonsville Grange in Bartonsville, Vt. following the service.



