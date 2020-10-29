|
BROWN Alan Goundrill Sadly passed away peacefully
at home after a short illness
on 16th October, aged 82 years.
Generous, thoughtful and much loved husband of Jean and father to Adrian, Paul, Nigel, Carol and wives Samantha, Gill and Lisa. Extremely proud grandpa to Rosie, (in-law Gareth), Henry, Albert, Emily, Holly, Elliot and Molly and
step-grandchildren Samantha,
Austyn, Ellie and Nancy,
step-great-grandchildren Kayden, James, Cooper and Rupert.
The funeral service will be held at
Our Lady and St Edward's Catholic Church, Westgate, Driffield on
Friday 6th November at 12pm to be followed by burial at St. Peter's
Church Cemetery, Hutton.
Due to current restrictions entry to the church shall only be possible for family only. For any individual wishing to pay their respects at the church or cemetery, we ask this is done following social distancing from outside, face coverings must be worn.
Family flowers only.
Donations received in memory of
Alan may be made to
Yorkshire Cancer Research
www.ycr.org.uk
or telephone 01377 295343.
All enquiries to
H. Naylor Funeral Directors.
Tel. 01377 252222.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Oct. 29, 2020