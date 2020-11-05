|
Thorpe Anthony
'Tony' Of Bempton.
Sadly passed away on
Sunday 25th October 2020
at Scarborough Hospital
after a short illness.
Aged 81 years.
Tony was a loving husband to Heidi .
A wonderful father to Susanne
and father in law to Gavin.
A private service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at East Riding Crematorium on
Friday 13th November 2020.
Tony requested no flowers but any donations to Bridlington RNLI will be greatly appreciated.
Queries to Unsworth Funeral Service, 01262 425360.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Nov. 5, 2020