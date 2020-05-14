|
Bemrose Audrey Christine Passed away on
7th May 2020 in Scarborough Hospital aged 81 years.
Much loved wife of Donald and mother to Christopher, Jonathon and Rachael.
Due to the current circumstances a funeral service will take place on Wednesday 20th May at 9.30am at East Riding Crematorium, Octon attended by family only.
Alternatively donations for the British Heart Foundation can be sent in Audrey's memory to
G. Roberts, Independent Family Funeral Directors, 6/8 Sherwood Street, Scarborough.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on May 14, 2020