|
|
|
WEIGHTMAN Barbara Passed away on 10th May 2020, in Scarborough Hospital, aged 83.
Much loved wife of Eric,
mother of Bev, Andy, Sharon and Joe also much loved mother in law, nana and great nana.
Due to the current guidelines the funeral service will take place on Friday 29th May at
Octon Crematorium,
attended by family only.
Family flowers only, any donations in Barbara's memory are for Breast Cancer Care
or Alzheimer's Research.
All enquiries to Ernest Brigham
Funeral Directors.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on May 21, 2020