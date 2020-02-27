Home

KETTLEY Charles
(Charlie) Passed away peacefully
on 3rd February 2020,
aged 69 years.
Much loved brother of
Clive and Janet and a
loving brother in law, uncle
and great uncle who will
be sadly missed by all.

The funeral service will be held
at Lincoln Crematorium on
Thursday 12th March 2020
at 12:30 pm. All who knew Charlie
are welcome to attend.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
Macmillan Cancer Support c/o
Lincolnshire Co-op
Funeral Services,
11 Proctors Road,
Lincoln LN2 4LA
Tel: 01522 535 800
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Feb. 27, 2020
