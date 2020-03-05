|
|
|
CHAPMAN Cherry It is with a heavy heart we would like let everyone know our beloved mum lost her long brave battle against Parkinson's on
Saturday 22nd February surrounded by her family.
We would like you all to join us in celebrating the life of Cherry Chapman at Christ Church, Bridlington on Friday 6th March at 2pm following the service we will be going onto Octon Crematorium at 3.30pm.
The family also extend their invitation to The Revelstoke Hotel afterwards.
Donations, if desired, to
St Leonards Hospice, York.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020