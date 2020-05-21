Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ernest Brigham Funeral Directors (Bridlington)
51 St John Street
Bridlington, East Yorkshire YO16 7NN
01262 675124
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina Richardson

Notice Condolences

Christina Richardson Notice
Richardson Christina Mary On 8th May 2020 passed away peacefully in Scarborough Hospital in her 95th year of Bridlington.
Dearly loved wife of the late Kenneth. Dear mum of Stephen
and Helen and mother-in-law to Julie. Loving grandma and
granny of Kim, Dawn, Jake,
Tom, Ella, Mia and Finn.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral private. A memorial
service at a later date.
All enquiries to Ernest Brigham Funeral Directors Ltd,
51 St John Street, Bridlington
YO16 7NN (tel; 01262 675124)
Published in Bridlington Free Press on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ernest Brigham Funeral Directors (Bridlington)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -