Richardson Christina Mary On 8th May 2020 passed away peacefully in Scarborough Hospital in her 95th year of Bridlington.
Dearly loved wife of the late Kenneth. Dear mum of Stephen
and Helen and mother-in-law to Julie. Loving grandma and
granny of Kim, Dawn, Jake,
Tom, Ella, Mia and Finn.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral private. A memorial
service at a later date.
All enquiries to Ernest Brigham Funeral Directors Ltd,
51 St John Street, Bridlington
YO16 7NN (tel; 01262 675124)
Published in Bridlington Free Press on May 21, 2020