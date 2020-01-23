|
|
|
KIRKBRIGHT Clifford On January 8th 2020 in hospital, Clifford, aged 89 years,
of Hunmanby,
(formerly of Queensbury).
The dearly loved uncle of Tony, Susan, Ann-Marie and Paul and much loved and sadly missed
by all his family.
Funeral Service and Cremation
to be held at East Riding Crematorium, Driffield on Thursday, January 30th
at 12:30pm.
Will family and friends please accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
By request family flowers
only please. If desired donations in memory of Clifford would be appreciated for British Commercial Vehicle Museum,
King Street, Leyland,
Preston, PR25 2LE.
A plate will be available at the service for this purpose.
All enquiries to H. Bates Funeral Directors (01274) 880244
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020