WILSON David Bryan Suddenly on
9th January 2020, aged 50 years of Bridlington.
Loving and much loved brother, uncle, brother-in-law and a good friend to many who will be sadly missed. Service and cremation to be held at the East Riding Crematorium, Octon on
Tuesday 28th January at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations in David's memory are for Thrombosis UK and may be left at the service or sent C/o Ernest Brigham Funeral Directors Ltd,
51 St John Street, Bridlington
YO16 7NN (tel; 01262 675124)
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020