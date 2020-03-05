Home

DOBSON Dorothy On 25th February 2020,
peacefully at St Catherine's Hospice, Scarborough, aged 61 years.
Loving and much loved sister and friend who will be sadly missed.
Service and cremation to be held at the East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Monday 16th March at 11.30am.
Donations in lieu of flowers are for
St Catherine's Hospice and may be left at the service or sent c/o
Ernest Brigham Funeral Directors Ltd, 51 St John Street, Bridlington YO16 7NN (tel; 01262 675124)
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020
