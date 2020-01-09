|
|
|
SCOTT Ella On December 20th peacefully at Scarborough Hospital
aged 81 years.
Beloved partner of the
late Terence, dearly loved sister
of Edward and the late Gloria, sister-in-law of Judy and Howard, dear aunt of Tracey and Neil.
Ella will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
on Monday January 13th at
St James Church, Boroughbridge at 11.30am followed
by private interment.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be
for St James Church.
Enquiries please to
Chapman Medd Funeral Directors, Easingwold Tel: 01347 821370
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020