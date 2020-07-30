Home

Gemma Sisson-Moore

Gemma Sisson-Moore Notice
SISSON-MOORE GEMMA On July 22nd 2020 peacefully in the Wheatfields Hospice, Leeds,
aged 39 years, formerly of Bridlington. Dearly loved wife of Rick. Dear daughter of Diane and Bill Sisson. Sister of Rachel and Daniel, sister-in-law of Joe and Emma. Also auntie of Riley and Isla and a good friend to all who knew her. Will be sadly missed. Due to current restrictions mourners are limited. Family flowers only please. Donations for Sue Ryder (Wheatfield Hospice, Leeds) may be made direct to the hospice. All enquiries to Ernest Brigham Funeral Directors Ltd, 51 St John Street, Bridlington
YO16 7NN (tel; 01262 675124)
Published in Bridlington Free Press on July 30, 2020
