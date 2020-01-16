|
REVELL Gordon Basil On 7th January 2020, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully
at home, aged 90 years.
Loving husband of Joan,
dearly loved dad of Paul and Ian
and in-laws Yvonne and Sue.
Also a loving and proud grandad to Hollie, Abigail, Sophie, Chloe
and great-grandson Joshua.
Will be loved and remembered by all his family, friends and the boys Oliver, Sean and Jonathan.
Service to be held at
East Riding Crematorium,
Octon at 12.30pm on
Wednesday 22nd January.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in
Gordon's memory for Epilepsy UK
may be sent c/o
Ernest Brigham Funeral Directors,
51 St. John Street, Bridlington,
YO16 7NN
[Tel:01262 675124]
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020