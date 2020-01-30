Home

Thomasons Funeral Service
120a-122 Crossgates Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7NL
0113 2641405
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
15:00
Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel
Hazel Walker Notice
Walker Hazel Mary Passed away peacefully
in Scarborough Hospital, aged 84 years on
Tuesday 17th December 2019.
Wife of the Ernie, Mum to Julie, Tony and Kevin, Mother-in-law, Nana, Great Grandma and Sister.
Her Funeral Service is at Lawnswood Crematorium
Chapel in Leeds, Friday 31st January at 3.00 pm. All are welcome. Donations are welcome in memory of Hazel to The Alzheimer's Society. All enquiries to Thomasons Funeral Service, Crossgates, Leeds: 0113 2641405.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Jan. 30, 2020
