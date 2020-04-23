|
|
|
Horner Horace William Passed away peacefully
on Wednesday 15th April 2020, aged 81 years.
Loving Partner of Christine.
Treasured dad of Madeline,
Gail and the late Toni.
Cherished grandad of Ashleigh,
Brandon and Darci and much
loved great grandad of Emme
and Nella. Widow of the late Mary.
Loved brother, uncle, father and
brother in law, grandad and a friend of many. Not forgetting he was a great companion to Tonka.
Special thanks and gratitude to everyone at Mallard Court Care Home in Bridlington for the wonderful care and love they gave to Horace during his time with them, especially his one to one carers we are eternally thankful for everything you did to make Horace's life joyful.
He loved you all x
Horace's family plan to hold a Memorial Service to celebrate
his life once current funeral restrictions are lifted.
Enquiries to
Unsworth Funeral Service
01723 861749
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Apr. 23, 2020