ALFORD Jean
(nee Edmond) Passed away suddenly on
20th December 2019, aged 87.
Jean will be very greatly missed
by her loving husband Jim, her five daughters, nine grandchildren
and six great grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday, 23rd January at 12.00.
Family flowers only.
Donations will be given to
Duchess of Kent and Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 104 School Road, Tilehurst, Reading, RG31 5AX, tel: 0118 943 3922
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020