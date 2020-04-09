Home

Ernest Brigham Funeral Directors (Bridlington)
51 St John Street
Bridlington, East Yorkshire YO16 7NN
01262 675124
John Emms Notice
Emms John William Passed away peacefully in Bessingby Hall on 6th April 2020, aged 77 years, following a short illness bravely fought.
Much loved husband of the
late Wendy, loving father of
Alan, Francesca and Charlotte, beloved grandfather of Oliver,
Lydia and Brad, loving brother of Patricia, Stewart, Michael, Philip, Joe and Susan, guardian to his precious Beau.
Funeral arrangements
to be confirmed later -
enquires please to Ernest Brigham, Funeral Directors Ltd,
51 St John Street, Bridlington,
YO16 7NN (tel: 01262 675124)
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Apr. 9, 2020
