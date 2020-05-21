|
MOON John Thomas Passed away suddenly on
the 7th May peacefully at home.
The loving son of the late Herbert and Ann Moon, and devoted uncle
to Denise, Tina, Karin and David.
Sadly missed by family and friends.
Cortege to leave his home in Speeton on Wednesday 27th May
at 1.40pm. Funeral service to be
held at East Riding Crematorium (Octon) at 2.30pm.
Enquires to Co-op Funeralcare,
59 St John Street, Bridlington,
YO16 7NN. Telephone 01262 678329, email: [email protected]
com
Published in Bridlington Free Press on May 21, 2020