Fisher Julie (Anne) Passed away on 3rd July 2020, aged 66 years.
Much loved Mum of Steven, Paul and Rebecca, and in-laws Kate, Russell and Jon. The best Nana to Mickey, Alby and Louis. Loving wife of the late Michael Nicholson and partner of David. Beloved sister of Gill and the late Mark. Dearest Aunty and good friend. Now at peace.
Family service and cremation to be held at East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Wednesday 15th July at 12:30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations in Julie's memory to
St Catherine's Hospice.
Enquires to: Co-op Funeralcare
Tel: 01262 678329.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on July 9, 2020