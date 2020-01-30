Home

J G Fielder & Son (York)
48-50 Clarence Street
York, North Yorkshire YO31 7EW
01904 654460
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00
Our Lady & St Peters RC Church
Bridlington
Resources
Margarete Durkin
Durkin Margarete Anna,
(née Täuscher) Beloved Wife of the late Tom Durkin, loving Aunt and
good friend to many.
Peacefully passed away at Bridlington Hospital on Wednesday, January 15th,
aged 95 years.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all the staff on the Johnson Ward at Bridlington Hospital for their excellent care, kindness and support.
The service is to be held at Our Lady & St Peters RC Church, Bridlington on Monday,
February 3rd at 11am,
followed by a cremation at
East Riding Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Margarete's memory to the Johnson Ward at
Bridlington Hospital.

All enquiries to
JG Fielder & Son
Funeral Directors on
01904 654460
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Jan. 30, 2020
