|
|
|
Guthrie Martin Formerly of
Flamborough
and Sewerby.
Passed away peacefully
at Bempton Old Rectory
On Sunday 11th October 2020, aged 98 years.
Dear Husband of the late Isobel, Father of Linda and Gill and their Husbands, Partner of Margaret and a much loved Grandfather
and Great Grandfather.
Always in our thoughts.
Because of current restrictions
a Private Service will be held
on Friday 30th October at
Sewerby Methodist Chapel followed by Cremation at
The East Riding Crematorium.
Grateful thanks to the staff at Bempton Old Rectory for their loving care. Donations for
the Cinnamon Dog Trust.
Enquiries to
Unsworth Funeral Service
01262 425360
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Oct. 22, 2020