Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Guthrie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Guthrie

Notice Condolences

Martin Guthrie Notice
Guthrie Martin Formerly of
Flamborough
and Sewerby.
Passed away peacefully
at Bempton Old Rectory
On Sunday 11th October 2020, aged 98 years.
Dear Husband of the late Isobel, Father of Linda and Gill and their Husbands, Partner of Margaret and a much loved Grandfather
and Great Grandfather.

Always in our thoughts.

Because of current restrictions
a Private Service will be held
on Friday 30th October at
Sewerby Methodist Chapel followed by Cremation at
The East Riding Crematorium.
Grateful thanks to the staff at Bempton Old Rectory for their loving care. Donations for
the Cinnamon Dog Trust.
Enquiries to
Unsworth Funeral Service
01262 425360
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -