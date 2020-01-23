Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Jones

Notice Condolences

Michael Jones Notice
Jones Michael John (Mick) Passed away in St James Hospital, Leeds on Tuesday 14th January 2020, aged 72 years.
Dearly loved partner of Mandy.
Loving Dad of Natalie,
Jack, Leanne and Liam.
Also very proud Grandad to
Oliver, Isabelle, Sophie and Emilie.
Missed more than words can say.
Funeral to be held at
St Michael's Church Bempton on
Tuesday 28th January at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please and
donations in Mick's memory for
Royal British Legion and
Ward J96, St James Hospital.
All enquiries to
Unsworth Funeral Service
01262 425360
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -