|
|
|
Jones Michael John (Mick) Passed away in St James Hospital, Leeds on Tuesday 14th January 2020, aged 72 years.
Dearly loved partner of Mandy.
Loving Dad of Natalie,
Jack, Leanne and Liam.
Also very proud Grandad to
Oliver, Isabelle, Sophie and Emilie.
Missed more than words can say.
Funeral to be held at
St Michael's Church Bempton on
Tuesday 28th January at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please and
donations in Mick's memory for
Royal British Legion and
Ward J96, St James Hospital.
All enquiries to
Unsworth Funeral Service
01262 425360
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020