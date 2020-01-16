Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Orlando Lord
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orlando Lord

Notice Condolences

Orlando Lord Notice
Lord Orlando (Clip) On 2nd January 2020,
suddenly but peacefully passed away at home, aged 81.
Formerly of Sewerby.
Much loved husband of Christine, dad to David, Carolyn, Jonathan,
in-laws Niki and Sarah, grandad to Lewis and Gracie, brother to Pamela and the late Audrey.
Funeral service at Harrogate Stonefall Crematorium on
Monday January 20th at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations to
British Heart Foundation,
a plate will be available at
the service.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -