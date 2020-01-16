|
|
|
Lord Orlando (Clip) On 2nd January 2020,
suddenly but peacefully passed away at home, aged 81.
Formerly of Sewerby.
Much loved husband of Christine, dad to David, Carolyn, Jonathan,
in-laws Niki and Sarah, grandad to Lewis and Gracie, brother to Pamela and the late Audrey.
Funeral service at Harrogate Stonefall Crematorium on
Monday January 20th at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations to
British Heart Foundation,
a plate will be available at
the service.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020