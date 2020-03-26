|
Cunningham Peter Passed away peacefully at home on 4th March 2020, aged 83 years. Husband of Jill and father of two sons, Shaun and Kevyn.
Grandad to Laura, Mark and Mia.
Service and Cremation to be held at The East Riding Crematorium,
Octon on 15th April at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only by request. Donations can be made following the service to Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie Cancer Care. Further information from
Co-op Funeralcare, 26-27 Prince Street, Bridlington, YO15 2NP. Telephone 01262 424348.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Mar. 26, 2020