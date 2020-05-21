|
|
|
Betts Raymond 11/02/1930-09/05/2020
With sadness in our hearts, we announce the passing of the wonderful
Ray Betts. He died peacefully at home surrounded by love.
We are comforted by the thought of his reunion with his soulmate and wife Norma Betts.
We're sure they're enjoying dancing together once more.
Ray was the true definition of a gentle-man. Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him is aware of his kind spirit, cheeky humour and the glint in his bright blue eyes. Perhaps also his thriftiness
and DIY skills!
Like a dad to his niece Debbie,
a shining light to all his family and a great friend to all, he leaves a huge void that will be difficult to fill.
Always looking on the bright side and bringing sunshine wherever he went - let's all be more like Ray... love you lots Bud x
A private cremation this month will be followed by a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on May 21, 2020