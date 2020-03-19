Home

MARCH Raymond William Passed away peacefully
on 5th March 2020.
Beloved husband of
Margaret, father of Richard
and Jackie, grandfather
of Prudence, Frances and
James, brother of Jean.
His "debates" will be sorely
missed by all who knew him.

Many thanks to the nursing staff and doctors at Castle Hill Hospital, Cottingham.

A memorial service will be
held at Octon Crematorium,
East Yorkshire, at 14:30 on
Friday 27th March.
No flowers please, but if desired, donations to prostatecanceruk.org
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Mar. 19, 2020
