|
|
|
Grimley Rosaleen
(née Ros Langton) Passed away peacefully
following a short illness on
22nd February 2020, aged 69.
Much loved wife of the late
Stephen Grimley, mum of Dean
and daughter in law Shelly,
devoted nana to Lilly-Rose, Corey and Bella, sister to Ronnie, Gloria, Pat, Marlene, Barney, Susan,
Brian, Angie and the late Sylvia,
Roy, Tommy and Archie, much
loved auntie and friend to many.
Funeral to be held at East Riding Crematorium, Octon on
Monday 9th March at 12.30pm.
Donations, if desired, to Marie Curie.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare 01262 678329.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Feb. 27, 2020