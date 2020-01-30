|
|
|
Wilby Shirley Anne 22/10/1934 - 23/01/2020
It's with great sadness we share the news that on the morning of Thursday 23rd January,
our beloved mum, granny, great granny, sister aunt and friend, Shirley, died peacefully with her daughter, Jayne, by her side.
Now reunited with
her husband, Geoff (1934-2010),
Shirley will be lovingly held in the hearts of her children
Jayne (Daz) and Gill (Martin),
her four grandchildren,
2 great grandchildren,
3 sisters and countless
other relatives & friends.
The queen of our family
and an unflappable force,
Shirley was our guide,
support and encourager.
Quick witted, self deprecating,
talented, kind and calm
woman whose presence
we miss every day.
Endlessly caring, fantastically stubborn, impossibly resilient
& forever the rebel.
We love you immeasurably, Shirl.
Now and always x
A private cremation will be followed by a memorial service
at a later date.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Jan. 30, 2020