Marshall Susan (25 Feb 1945-19 May 2020)
Passed away peacefully at Scarborough Hospital
following a short illness.
Susan was a much loved mum
to Mark and Claire, Emma and Dave, adored grandma to
Abby and Grace, treasured
sister and sister-in-law to Ann
and Rob, Margaret and Angela,
a loving auntie and dear friend who will be greatly missed by
all who knew her.
Susan lived inspirationally with Parkinsons Disease and if you would like to donate in her
memory you can send a donation payable to Parkinsons UK c/o Emma Marshall, 722 Arthur Grove, Batley, WF17 8NJ or via https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/emma-marshall69
You are invited to say goodbye
to Susan as she departs on her
final journey by gathering outside
19 Eighth Avenue, Bridlington on Tuesday 2nd June at 10.50am.
From there Susan will pass by
Our Lady and St Peters Church before travelling to Octon Crematorium.
Only immediate family will be able to attend the funeral due to restrictions at this time
Published in Bridlington Free Press on May 28, 2020