SPENCER Terry Died 26th January 2019.
In loving memory of
a dear husband, father
and friend to many.
All the lovely memories,
That you have left behind,
Bring me so much comfort,
But still I always find,
However good the memories,
They always make me weep,
I've cried a thousand tear drops,
Since the day you fell asleep.
You always had a smile to share,
A laugh, a joke and time to care,
A loving nature warm and true,
This is the memory we have of you.
Terry, you will be with us forever.
Nora, Donna, Julie & Charlie
xx
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020