JAMESON Thomas Malcolm Lesley would like to express her
gratitude to everyone who has
sent cards, messages of love and
support and donations to the
RNLI and St Catherine's Hospice.
She has been overwhelmed by their kindness. Many thanks also
to Northfield Manor, Driffield for
all the love and care of a very
reluctant resident and their
encouragement for him to
start painting again.
Thanks also to Henry Naylor
Funeral Directors of Driffield for their compassion and efficiency.
God bless you all.
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Oct. 29, 2020