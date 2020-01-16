|
|
|
Whiting Walter On 12th January 2020 peacefully at White Rose House Care Home and of Lindley, Walter, aged 95 years.
Dearly loved Husband of the late Joan, loving Father of David and Yvonne, devoted Gramps to Rebecca and Sam, Great-Gramps to Harry, Tilly and Sophie,
a dear Brother to Tut.
Funeral Service and committal will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium on Wednesday
5th February at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu to R.N.L.I. for which a donation plate will be available.
Any enquiries to:
Huddersfield Funeral Home
Tel: 01484 531441
Published in Bridlington Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020