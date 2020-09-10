|
Harford Alan James Died peacefully in hospital on the
29 August 2020, aged 74 years.
Alan of Scholes, Cleckheaton,
was a former branch manager of
Halifax Bank across Yorkshire.
He was the beloved husband of
the late Margaret, a dearly
loved dad of David and a
very loyal friend to many.
A service for family and close friends will take place at
Scholes Parish Church on
Wednesday 16 September and
will be followed by interment
at Cleckheaton New Cemetery.
Family and friends wishing to make
a donation in memory of Alan
may do so directly online to
the British Heart Foundation.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield
Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Sept. 10, 2020