MELLOR Ann Shirley On 30th August 2020 peacefully
at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
Ann, aged 75 years, of Lower Wyke.
The beloved wife of David,
dearly loved mum of
Jonathan and Benjamin,
dear mother-in-law of Louise
and Amanda, loving grandma of Olivia, George and Harry and the much loved cousin of Pat, Howard, Barry, Marilyn and Maxine.
Funeral service and
cremation takes place at
Park Wood Crematorium
under current restrictions on Monday 14th September at
9.45am and donations
may be made directly to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Any enquiries please contact
Co-op Funeralcare,
44 Huddersfield Road,
Brighouse, HD6 3RA,
Tel: 01484 713512.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Sept. 10, 2020