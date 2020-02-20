Home

Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors
24 Lightcliffe Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 2DJ
01484-715332
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Ann Smailes Notice
Smailes Ann On 8th February 2020,
in hospital of Hipperholme,
Ann, aged 76 years.

The beloved wife of the late Kit, dearly loved and loving mum
of Adey and Paul,
very dear mother-in-law of
Karen and Julie and devoted grannie of Izzie, Beth,
Toby and Isla.

A celebration of her life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday
26th February 2020 at 10.30 am. Friends please meet at the crematorium and at Ann's request please refrain from wearing black.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be
given to MENCAP.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale
Funeral Directors
01484-715332.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Feb. 20, 2020
