|
|
|
Smailes Ann On 8th February 2020,
in hospital of Hipperholme,
Ann, aged 76 years.
The beloved wife of the late Kit, dearly loved and loving mum
of Adey and Paul,
very dear mother-in-law of
Karen and Julie and devoted grannie of Izzie, Beth,
Toby and Isla.
A celebration of her life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday
26th February 2020 at 10.30 am. Friends please meet at the crematorium and at Ann's request please refrain from wearing black.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be
given to MENCAP.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale
Funeral Directors
01484-715332.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Feb. 20, 2020