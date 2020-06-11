|
FREARSON Anne Patricia Anne passed away peacefully at
home on Tuesday 2nd June 2020,
aged 68 years.
Beloved wife of Dereck, much loved mother of Adrian and April, mother-in-law to Vicky, very dear grandmother of Isabelle, Oliver and Arthur, sister to Terrence, Norman and Alfred and sister-in-law to Nella, Bobby and Joyce and will be sadly missed by all her family and her many friends.
Funeral service will take place
at Clifton Cemetery for
immediate family only.
A celebration of Anne's life
will take place at a later date.
We sat beside her bedside,
our hearts were crushed and sore,
we did our duty til the end,
until we could do no more.
In tears we watched you sinking,
we watched you fade away,
and though our hearts
were breaking,
we knew you couldn't stay.
Published in Brighouse Echo on June 11, 2020