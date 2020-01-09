Home

Barbara Mullins

Notice Condolences

Barbara Mullins Notice
Mullins (née Davies)
Barbara Peacefully on December 29th at Valley View Care Home, Barbara, aged 88 years, formerly of Lightcliffe.
Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, a much loved mum of Robert, Ian and Andrew, a dear mum-in-law of
Lynn and Susan, a loving grandma, great grandma, a dear sister,
sister-in-law and Auntie.
Service and cremation will be held
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Thursday January 16th,
2020 at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu can be made
on the day for The Valley View residence fund.
All enquiries to the
Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970
Will friends please accept this as
the only intimation and meet
at the Crematorium.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Jan. 9, 2020
