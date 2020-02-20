|
|
|
Dougherty Beryl (née Todd) On February 13th 2020,
peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Beryl, in her 80th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Michael, much loved mum of Steven, Kay and Tracy, a cherished grandma of
Greg, Alex, Emily and Tom and a loved mum-in-law of Cheryl,
Michael and Richard.
A celebration of Beryl's life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday March 4th at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu,
if so desired, may be given to the
Forget Me Not Children's Hospice c/o Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Feb. 20, 2020