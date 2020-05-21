|
BLANCHFIELD Betty
(née Boothroyd) Formerly of Bailiff Bridge, died peacefully at Alwoodleigh Nursing Home on Thursday 7th May, aged 92. Beloved wife of the late Jack Blanchfield, loving mum to her children Geoffrey, John, Ellen
and Christine and much
loved by her grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
Owing to the current restrictions,
a private funeral service will be held at Parkwood Crematorium. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 24 Greenhead Road, HD1 4EN
Tel 01484 428961
Published in Brighouse Echo on May 21, 2020