TAYLOR née Smith
Betty Passed away suddenly, but peacefully on 14th August 2020 at Airedale General Hospital,
in her 84th year.
Loving wife of Bryan, mother of Karen, mother-in-law to Jason, grandma to Manuel, Martha & Olivia and in-law to Jack & Anne.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
The Parish of Our Lady & St Joseph via the 'Donate' button on their website www.ourlady-stjoseph.org.uk
Funeral arrangements later, please visit www.david-gallagher.co.uk or telephone 01535 690979 for further details.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Aug. 20, 2020
